Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian frozen assets, Denys Shmyhal, U.S. support
Edit post

US to send $15 billion to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets, PM says

by Daria Shulzhenko and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 30, 2024 1:48 PM 2 min read
Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, takes part in a Forum with the participation of heads of state institutions in Kyiv, Ukraine on Aug. 27, 2024. (Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images) #reshuffle
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States will provide Ukraine with $15 billion, backed by future revenues from frozen Russian assets, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Dec. 30.

The agreement was signed between Ukraine's Finance Ministry and the World Bank, Shmyhal said.

"These funds are part of the PEACE in Ukraine project and represent a portion of the $20 billion U.S. contribution under the G7 initiative, which will be allocated to social and humanitarian expenditures," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

"We thank the United States and the World Bank for implementing and supporting this initiative, which forces Russia to pay for its aggression against Ukraine," he added/

Shmyhal previously announced on Dec. 20 that Ukraine had already begun receiving U.S. funds under the framework of the G7's $50 billion loan program, covered by profits from frozen Russian assets.

On Dec. 24, Ukraine received $1 billion from the United States in profits from these assets, according to Shmyhal.

Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy in London condemned a similar plan by the U.K. to transfer more than 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets, calling it a "fraudulent scheme."

The loans were agreed upon in July by G7 leaders — comprising the U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States — along with senior European Union officials. The majority of the frozen Russian assets are held in EU countries.

Japan to transfer $3 billion from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, Zelensky says
In a phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Zelensky expressed his gratitude for Japan’s previous aid to Ukraine, which has totaled $12 billion and “makes it possible to save thousands of lives.”
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Daria Shulzhenko, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:59 PM

Ukraine to appoint first Military Ombudsman, Zelensky says.

"Together with the new commissioner, the human rights community, and the Ministry of Defense, we will draft a corresponding bill on the Military Ombudsman and establish the institutional framework for its operation," Zelensky said on Dec. 29.
10:37 PM

16-year-old arrested in Russia over anti-government school poster.

The child, who the Kyiv Independent has chosen not to identify, allegedly put up posters titled "Heroes of Russia" with photos of Denis Kapustin and Aleksiy Levkin on Dec. 26. Kapustin and Levkin are fighters in the Russian Volunteer Corps, a militant group established by Kapustin who has fought alongside Ukraine and opposes the rule of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
9:01 PM

Latvia to provide over 1,000 drones to Ukraine.

Latvia will transfer over 1,000 "combat drones of various types" to Ukraine through the international drone coalition, the country's Defense Minister Andris Spruds announced on social media on Dec. 28.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.