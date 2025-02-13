US to hold meeting with Russian, Ukrainian officials on Feb. 14 in Munich

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 13 that U.S. representatives will attend a meeting with their Russian and Ukrainian counterparts during the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 14.

"They're having a meeting in Munich tomorrow. Russia is going to be there with our people. Ukraine is also invited," Trump told reporters during a news conference in Oval Office. "Not sure who exactly is going to be there from any country but high level people from Russia, from Ukraine, and from the United States," he added.

No further details were provided on the expected meeting.

Trump's comments to reporters comes a day after he held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and agreed that negotiations to end the war in Ukraine will start "immediately."

Shortly after Trump’s call with Putin, he and President Volodymyr Zelensky had held a phone call.

Trump's comments come amid reports that President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. Vice President JD Vance are expected to meet during the top European security conference, taking place between Feb. 14 and 16. The U.S. delegation will also include Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg.

Though the details of the expected Vance-Zelensky meeting have not been disclosed, Kellogg previously said that U.S. officials would talk in Munich about Trump's "goal to end the bloody and costly war in Ukraine."

Russia was not previously expected to attend talks at the security conference.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian media on Feb. 13 that Russia has started forming a group for talks with the United States, including on the war with Ukraine.

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed during telephone talks to instruct aides to prepare for a face-to-face meeting immediately.















