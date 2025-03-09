US Secret Service shoots armed man near White House

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Secret Service officers opened fire on an armed man near the White House in Washington on March 9, the Secret Service reported.

At the time of the incident, U.S. President Donald Trump was at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, according to CBS News.

Local police shared they received information about a "suicidal individual" possibly traveling from Indiana, in the northeast of the country.

The Secret Service members spotted a man and his car not far from the White House around midnight. As the officers approached, he brandished a firearm. An "armed confrontation" followed, with the suspect being shot by Secret Service.

He was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown. No casualties among the Secret Service employees were reported.

Trump was previously targeted in an assassination attempt on July 13 during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Later in the fall, the U.S. Secret Service opened fire after seeing an armed individual at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, while Trump was playing golf. Trump was unharmed, and the FBI launched the investigation into the incident as another assassination attempt against him.