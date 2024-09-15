The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Trump safe after shots fired at golf course

by Abbey Fenbert September 16, 2024 12:47 AM 2 min read
Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, on Sept. 13, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images)
Former U.S. President and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has been reported safe following gunshots at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sept. 15, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced.

A man has been taken into custody and the FBI is investigating the incident as a possible assassination attempt against former President Trump.

"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement on Sept. 15.

An armed individual reportedly opened fire at the course while Trump was golfing with with campaign donor Steve Witkoff. Authorities have not released the name of the detained suspect, and the suspect has not made any statements.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed on the shooting and expressed relief for Trump's safety.

"I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America," Harris wrote on X.

The golf course shooting comes two months after an assassination attempt against Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. Trump sustained injuries to his ear, and an audience member was killed.

The July assassination attempt sparked a wave of Russian disinformation campaigns falsely blaming Democrats for the plot against Trump.

The U.S. presidential election is less than two months away. American voters on Nov. 5 will choose between Trump and Harris after an election cycle marked by dramatic upheavals.

Zelensky reveals details of July call with Trump, says he claimed to be ‘very supportive’
“My position is that the election period and election messages are election messages. Sometimes they are not very real,” Zelensky said during a clip of the CNN interview, which is set to be fully published on Sept. 15.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
