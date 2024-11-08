Skip to content
North Korean troops taking casualties in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Zelensky confirms

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 8, 2024 8:50 AM 3 min read
Korean People's Army (KPA) soldiers wait to pay their respects before the statues of the late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il as the country marks the 25th death anniversary of Kim Il Sung, at Mansu Hill in Pyongyang on July 8, 2019 (Kim Won Jin / AFP) 
North Korean troops fighting against Ukrainian forces are taking casualties in Russia's Kursk Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 7.

"Currently, 11,000 North Korean soldiers are present on Russian territory near the Ukrainian border, specifically in Kursk Oblast," he said at a press conference at the European Political Community summit in Budapest.

"Some of these troops have already taken part in combat operations against Ukrainian forces, and there are already casualties."

Zelensky did not provide further information on the number of casualties.

Kursk Oblast has seen heavy battles since Ukraine launched a cross-border offensive in early August.

Moscow has deployed North Korean troops there to reinforce lines there while its most experienced units continue advancing in Ukraine's east.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed on Nov. 5 that the first clashes between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and North Korean soldiers had already taken place.

Zelensky has previously said that if Ukraine had permission to use Western long-range weapons on Russian territory, it could preemptively target "every camp" in Russia where North Korean troops are gathering.

Speaking on Nov. 7 he reiterated his call.

"We are now issuing a warning and believe that if political pressure and corresponding weapons are not applied to Russia, the next step could be a much larger deployment of North Korean forces," he said.

"Putin always observes the world’s reaction. In my view, the response so far has been insufficient."

To date, international responses to North Korean troops joining Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine have been limited to statements and condemnation.

Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) and three key allies expressed "grave concerns" over North Korea's military deployment in Russia and are working on a "coordinated response," according to a joint statement published on Nov. 5.

Besides the G7 members, including the U.S., Japan, Italy, the U.K., Germany, France, Canada, and the High Representative of the European Union, the statement was also signed by South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand.

"Several thousands of DPRK troops have been deployed to Russia. The DPRK's direct support for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, besides showing Russia's desperate efforts to compensate its losses, would mark a dangerous expansion of the conflict, with serious consequences for European and Indo-Pacific peace and security," the statement read.

"It would be a further breach of international law, including the most fundamental principles of the U.N. Charter.

"The ministers condemned in "the strongest possible terms" the deepening of the military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, including Russia's "unlawful procurement" of North Korean ballistic missiles.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
