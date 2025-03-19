The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

US reportedly assures EU about role in Ukraine peace talks as Russia seeks sanctions relief

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 19, 2025 12:40 PM 2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump leaves after a meeting with European Union officials on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, on May 24, 2017. (Thierry Charlier/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. has signaled that European partners will be included in peace talks on the war in Ukraine, as Russia pushes for the lifting of EU-imposed sanctions, Bloomberg reported on March 18, citing unnamed sources.

The move may reassure European leaders, who have expressed concerns that the U.S. would attempt to broker a deal without their involvement. So far, U.S. President Donald Trump has largely excluded Europe from his direct conversations with Ukraine and Russia.

The EU’s sanctions framework includes economic measures and restrictions on over 2,400 individuals and entities linked to Russia. Moscow has sought to have these penalties lifted as part of a negotiation process.

According to Bloomberg, Washington has made it clear to European partners that its immediate priority is to halt hostilities in Ukraine. Only after a ceasefire is secured would discussions on security guarantees take place.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed on March 10 that the U.S. has discussed easing the sanctions on Russia with the EU.

Trump previously said on March 7 that he is considering imposing additional banking sanctions and tariffs on Russia until a ceasefire and peace agreement are reached.

Since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Moscow has faced sweeping economic sanctions from both the U.S. and the EU, targeting key industries, financial institutions, and individuals close to the Kremlin.

US scales down efforts in countering Russian sabotage, Reuters reports
Under former U.S. President Joe Biden, the National Security Council coordinated the effort of at least seven security agencies, who worked with European partners to disrupt Russia’s escalating hybrid activities across the European continent.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

9:10 AM  (Updated: )

Updated: 2 killed, 19 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day.

Russia launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, four S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, and 145 attack and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 72 drones over 12 oblasts, while 56 decoy drones disappeared from radars without causing damage, according to the statement.
