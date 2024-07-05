Skip to content
US pauses military exercises with Georgia as relations with Tbilisi deteriorate

by Abbey Fenbert July 6, 2024 2:37 AM 1 min read
An aerial view of the Pentagon, May 15, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (U.S. Department of Defense, Air Force Staff)
The United States has indefinitely postponed joint military exercises with Georgia amid a comprehensive evaluate of its bilateral relationship with Tbilisi, the U.S. Defense Department announced on July 5.

The U.S. government initiated a full review of its relationship with Georgia on May 30, soon after the Georgian parliament passed a controversial  bill requiring organizations that receive foreign funding to be labeled as "foreign agents."

The joint exercise "Noble Partner," originally scheduled to take place in Georgia from July 25 to Aug. 6., will be put on hold indefinitely, the Defense Department announced.

The Georgian government falsely accused the U.S. of pressuring Georgia "to open a second front against Russia to alleviate pressure on Ukraine," prompting the decision, according to the Pentagon.

The decision was not made "lightly," the Defense Department said.

"The United States will continue to partner with the Georgian Defense Forces as we look to continue strengthening Georgia's ability to safeguard its sovereignty and maintain its territorial integrity," the briefing said.

The U.S. implemented the first tranche of sanctions against Georgian government officials on June 6, imposing travel restrictions on individuals "responsible for or complicit in undermining democracy in Georgia."

Politico: US considering significant trade, military deals with Georgia if it reverses democratic backsliding
The proposed measures would offer Georgia increased access to U.S. markets, a military support package, and the liberalization of the visa regime for Georgian citizens.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Abbey Fenbert
11:07 PM

Kuleba talks to new British foreign secretary.

"I am grateful to my counterpart for reaffirming the U.K.’s ironclad support for Ukraine in all areas," he said in a post on X. "We discussed next steps in our bilateral relations and also paid specific attention to the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington. [The] foreign secretary accepted my invitation to visit Ukraine."
9:41 PM

Ex-infrastructure agency head denies accusations of misusing Western funds.

Ukraine's Finance Ministry accused the agency of misuse of Western funds in a response to Ukrainian online newspaper Ekonomichna Pravda. Specifically, the ministry claimed that the EU Delegation to Ukraine was unhappy with the agency failing to use the 150 million euros allocated by the European Commission.
5:01 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast kills woman, injures 20 people.

The center of the front-line village was struck with three Russian guided aerial bombs, according to the governor. The attack damaged 13 houses, four stores, two high-rise buildings, two administrative building and two infrastructure facilities, he added.
1:01 PM

Putin believes Trump is 'sincere' about ending war.

Speaking from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kazakhstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "we take (former President Donald Trump's declared intention to end the war) completely seriously."
