This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Syria, United States, Middle East, Bashar al-Assad, Russia
Edit post

US officials believe Assad's regime may fall within days, CNN reports

by Dmytro Basmat December 7, 2024 10:22 PM 2 min read
An anti-government fighter tears down a portrait of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, after jihadists and their allies entered the northern Syrian city, on November 30, 2024. (MOHAMMED AL-RIFAI/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The regime of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad may fall within days as Syrian rebels continue to advance on the country's capital Damascus, five different U.S. officials told CNN on Dec. 7.

Syrian rebels claim to have reached the suburbs of Damascus on Dec. 7, as the rebel groups' rapid offensive against pro-government forces continues.

In a statement issued by the Free Syrian Army rebel group, the group claimed that they reached "the gates of Damascus,” CNN reported. Multiple opposition activists as well a rebel commander also made the claim on Saturday.

Syrian rebel forces have quickly advanced in recent days in a surprise resurgence, with rebel forces gaining control of major cities Aleppo and Hama.

"Probably by next weekend the Assad regime will have lost any semblance of power," one official told CNN on the condition of anonymity. "The emerging consensus is that is an increasingly plausible scenario."

Officials cautioned that the opinions expressed were not a formal assessment of the situation, but do paint an increasingly bleak picture for the embattled country's ruler.

The comments from U.S. official comes as the United Nations’ special envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen called on Dec. 7 for a "inclusive and credible" transition of power amid the continued advance.

"This must be the start of a process that leads to the realization of the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people and the restoration of the sovereignty, independence, and unity, and territorial integrity of Syria," Pedersen added.

Despite the ongoing offensive, Syrian President Bashar Al Assad remains in Damascus, his office said, denying claims that Assad had left the capital — although a source told CNN that Assad's current whereabouts are unknown.

The advance of Syrian rebels deals a blow to Assad's key ally, Russia. If Assad's regime falls, Russia will lose its regional foothold in the Middle East, including its only naval base in the Mediterranean, and its regional and global influence will be diminished.

Moscow deployed its troops to Syria in 2015, providing support to the Assad regime against multiple anti-government forces. Damascus has been supportive of the Kremlin during the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Russian forces operating in Syria have been accused by the U.N. and other organizations of committing war crimes in the country, including the intentional bombing of hospitals and the usage of "double-tap" attacks, a tactic Russia has repeated in Ukraine.

Syrian rebels claim to have reached Damascus’ suburbs
Syrian rebels claim to have reached the suburbs of Damascus, Syria’s capital, on Dec. 7, as the rebel groups’ rapid offensive against pro-government forces continues.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn





Author: Dmytro Basmat
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:32 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih kills 3, injures 17, including 6-year-old boy.

Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 6, killing two people and injuring 17, including a six-year-old boy, according to Governor Serhii Lysak. The death toll rose to three on Dec. 7 when rescuers recovered another body from the rubble.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.