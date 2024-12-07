Syrian rebels claim to have reached Damascus' suburbs

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Syrian rebels claim to have reached the suburbs of Damascus, Syria's capital, on Dec. 7, as the rebel groups' rapid offensive against pro-government forces continues.

In a statement issued by the Free Syrian Army rebel group, the group claimed that they reached "the gates of Damascus,” CNN reported. Multiple opposition activists as well a rebel commander also made the claim on Saturday.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify the claims.

Syrian rebel forces have quickly advanced in recent days, with rebel forces gaining control of major cities Aleppo and Hama.

Despite the ongoing offensive, Syrian President Bashar Al Assad remains in Damascus, his office said, denying claims that Assad had left the capital.

As the rebel offensive continues, over 1,000 Syrian pro-government soldiers reportedly crossed into Iraq at the border between the two countries in Eastern Syria, a military sources told Iraq's state news agency. Syrian government forces have found themselves unable to resist rebel forces in various regions of the country amid the recent offensive.

Although Ukraine is not involved in the conflict, the advance of Syrian rebels deals a blow to Assad's key ally, Russia.

There is much at stake for Russia — if Assad's regime falls, Russia will lose its regional foothold in the Middle East, including its only naval base in the Mediterranean, and its regional and global influence will be diminished.

Moscow deployed its troops to Syria in 2015, providing support to the Assad regime against multiple anti-government forces. Damascus has been supportive of the Kremlin during the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Russian forces operating in Syria have been accused by the U.N. and other organizations of committing war crimes in the country, including the intentional bombing of hospitals and the usage of "double-tap" attacks, a tactic Russia has repeated in Ukraine.