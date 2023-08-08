US official: US to announce new military aid for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. will announce a new military aid package for Ukraine at the end of the week, spokesperson of the U.S. State Department Matthew Miller said on Aug. 8.

"As we've said before, we continue to supply Ukraine with artillery, with a whole host of weapons," Miller said.

"We have other announcements coming later this week about additional assistance that we plan to provide to Ukraine."

Miller also said that the U.S. is considering the transfer of new missiles and defense systems to Ukraine. The spokesperson did not say whether these new systems include long-range ATACMS systems.

Reuters reported on Aug. 8 that Washington plans to announce a $200 million military aid package for Ukraine, citing two unnamed U.S. officials.

The new funds will be allocated thanks to the $6.2 billion "accounting error" discovered in June. According to Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh, the U.S. Defense Department overestimated the value of arms sent to Ukraine over the past two years by $6.2 billion, freeing up additional funds for Ukraine military aid.

The U.S. announced its previous package for Ukraine worth $400 million on July 25, including additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems, NASAMS, HIMARS, as well as Stingers, Javelins, and other weapons.