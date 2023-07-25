Ukraine to receive additional munitions in $400 million US aid package

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Biden Administration has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine totaling $400 million, according to a press release by the U.S. Defense Department on July 25.

The package consists of additional munitions for Patriots air defense systems and NASAMS, ammunitions for HIMARS, Stingers, Javelins and other weapons.

Ukraine received American-made Patriot systems in April amidst devastating Russian strikes against critical and civilian infrastructure. It provided Ukraine with a long-awaited shield against drone and missile attacks. In November 2022, Ukraine received its first delivery of NASAMS air defence systems which since then significantly strengthened the country's Armed Forces.

The U.S. together with the allies will continue to "provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements," according to the press release.

The statement comes almost a week after the U.S. announced the procurement of four NASAMS, Phoenix Ghost, and Switchblade Unmanned Aerial Systems for Ukraine.