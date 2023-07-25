Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine to receive additional munitions in $400 million US aid package

by Daria Bevziuk July 26, 2023 1:21 AM 1 min read
HIMARS launches a rocket in the Bakhmut direction on May 18, 2023 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Photo by Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Biden Administration has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine totaling $400 million, according to a press release by the U.S. Defense Department on July 25.

The package consists of additional munitions for Patriots air defense systems and NASAMS, ammunitions for HIMARS, Stingers, Javelins and other weapons.

Ukraine received American-made Patriot systems in April amidst devastating Russian strikes against critical and civilian infrastructure. It provided Ukraine with a long-awaited shield against drone and missile attacks. In November 2022, Ukraine received its first delivery of NASAMS air defence systems which since then significantly strengthened the country's Armed Forces.

The U.S. together with the allies will continue to "provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements," according to the press release.

The statement comes almost a week after the U.S. announced the procurement of four NASAMS, Phoenix Ghost, and Switchblade Unmanned Aerial Systems for Ukraine.

Andreas Umland: Should Kyiv be pressured to exchange land for peace?
Both Kyiv and the West want a full and stable truce with Moscow – sooner rather than later. Why and how Ukrainian national interest currently contradicts a ceasefire with Russia is clear: Kyiv’s problem in negotiating with Moscow is that an agreement with the Kremlin now will not lead to
The Kyiv IndependentAndreas Umland
Author: Daria Bevziuk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.