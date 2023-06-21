Pentagon's accounting error provides Ukraine further $6.2 billion in military aid

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Defense Department overestimated the value of arms sent to Ukraine over the past two years by $6.2 billion. The unspent sum will be used for further military aid, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on June 21.

"In a significant number of cases, services used replacement costs rather than net book value, thereby overestimating the value of the equipment drawn down from U.S. stocks and provided to Ukraine," Singh explained.

The surplus will return to the allocated fund for Ukraine, to be used for future expenses.

According to the Pentagon's final calculations, there was an error of $2.6 billion in the 2022 fiscal year and $3.6 billion in the 2023 fiscal year.

Earlier in June, the U.S. government said that the security assistance to Ukraine amounted to roughly $40 billion. By the new calculations, this would amount only to around $34 billion.

This announcement comes amid Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive push to regain occupied territories, requiring significant materiel and financial support.

The Pentagon discovered another accounting error in security support for Ukraine in May, resulting in a surplus of $3 billion.