Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Poland, Missiles, Missile attack, NATO, Donald Tusk
Edit post

Poland will not comply with Kyiv's request to shoot down Russian missiles flying towards Ukraine

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 11, 2024 2:52 AM 2 min read
Polish Minister of National Defense and Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, on May 18, 2024. (Photo by Klaudia Radecka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Poland will not comply with Ukraine's request to shoot down Russian missiles heading for western Ukraine, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on July 10.

Earlier this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Reuters that Western allies, including Poland, could intervene more directly in Ukraine's defense by shooting down Russian missiles.

In response, the Polish defense minister told the Polish Radio that Poland could not make any decisions on this matter on its own and that this decision must be made by all of NATO.

He also referred to the U.S. position of not wanting to escalate the conflict with Russia. Poland can only independently decide to shoot down missiles over Polish airspace.

Earlier this year, a Russian missile entered Polish airspace during a massive aerial attack launched against Ukraine. The missile remained in Polish air for 39 seconds.

According to the Polish Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Pawel Wronski, the Polish government has been discussing the legal ramifications of shooting down Russian missiles since this incident.

President Zelensky met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk this week to sign a security agreement to further develop political, military, and economic cooperation between the two countries and "cooperate closely in the reconstruction of Ukraine as a sovereign and democratic state."

Ukraine war latest: F-16s from Netherlands, Denmark on their way to Ukraine, Blinken announces
Key updates on July 10: * F-16s from Netherlands, Denmark on their way to Ukraine, Blinken announces * NATO allies to announce $43 billion commitment to Ukraine for next year, White House says * New UK PM signals Ukraine can use Storm Shadow missiles to hit targets inside Russia * Hundreds want…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.