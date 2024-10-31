Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, sexual violence, Russia, Ukraine, Russian war crimes, War crimes
Edit post

Ukraine charges Russian soldier identified by Kyiv Independent as raping woman

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 31, 2024 12:11 PM 2 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson, Ukraine. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Prosecutor General’s Office on Oct. 31 charged Russian soldier Mykola Senenko with raping a woman in Kherson Oblast in 2022.

The Kyiv Independent in June identified two Russian soldiers who were involved in the rape of two women during the occupation of Kyiv and Kherson oblasts in March 2022, one of whom was Senenko.

The findings served as the basis for the Kyiv Independent's documentary about Russian sexual violence in occupied parts of Ukraine — He Came Back — available in English and Ukrainian.

Synenko, who was drafted from the occupied parts of Donetsk Oblast, was deployed with the Russian 109th Motorized Rifle Regiment in the occupied parts of Kherson Oblast in early 2022.

After interviewing the local population and officials on the spot, the Kyiv Independent found that Senenko raped a woman in Krasnivka, Kherson Oblast. The findings were passed to the prosecutor’s office.

In April, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya told the U.N. Security Council that Russia uses sexual violence as a weapon against civilians and prisoners of war.

At the time, Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office has recorded nearly 300 cases of sexual violence committed by Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Citing testimony from people released from Russian captivity, Kyslytsya said that over 50 percent of detainees suffered torture, rape, or other forms of sexual violence.

He also mentioned the Prosecutor General's documented crimes, whose victimes include 188 women, 102 men, and 15 minors.

The recorded figures are likely an undercount, Kyslytsya said.

"Survivors cannot wait until the war is over," he said.  "They need support and justice now."Ukraine has launched a pilot program to provide emergency financial reparations to victims of sexual violence, Kyslytsya said.

The program is supported by the Global Survivors Fund, which advocates for victims of conflict-related sexual assault.

He Came Back
The Kyiv IndependentOlesia Bida
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:48 AM

Ukraine produces 20 Bohdana howitzers per month, Zelensky says.

"...The Danish model allows (us) to attract finance from our partners in Ukrainian defense production. For example, we’re now manufacturing almost 20 'Bohdana' artillery units monthly, with strong progress across other areas," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
4:18 AM

Ukraine could join Union by late 2029, EU official says.

The European Commission has recently praised Ukraine’s progress on critical reforms, including those related to the rule of law, judicial system, and anti-corruption measures, though it emphasizes that further reforms are still required.
3:28 PM

Kremlin denies Russia-Ukraine talks on halting energy strikes.

The denial comes a day after the Financial Times reported that Ukraine and Russia are resuming discussions about halting the strikes on each other's energy infrastructure after the talks abruptly ended in August following Ukraine's Kursk incursion.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.