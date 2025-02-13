Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Dmitry Peskov, Russia, Ukraine, Peace Negotiations, War, United States
Edit post

US is Russia's 'main counterpart' in talks to end war, Kremlin says

by Kateryna Denisova February 13, 2025 6:26 PM 2 min read
Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov attends a press conference in Minsk, Belarus, on Dec. 19, 2022. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow believes that the U.S. is its "main counterpart" in negotiations to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Channel One on Feb. 13.

According to Peskov, Kyiv "will definitely take part in the negotiations in one way or another," but there will also be a "bilateral Russian-American track."

His statement came after Trump held separate calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 12, later claiming both leaders "want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the war with Russia/Ukraine."

Trump called Putin first, saying later that the two leaders agreed that negotiations to end the war in Ukraine will start "immediately."

Earlier on Feb. 13, Peskov claimed that Russia has started forming a group for talks with the U.S., including on the war with Ukraine.

Peskov also said that the two did not discuss the possible participation of Europe in the peace talks during their conversation.

"Probably, it will be up to the Europeans to talk to Washington to somehow secure their place," he added.

Trump also announced that he and Putin would hold their first in-person meeting in Saudi Arabia, though the extent of Ukraine's involvement in the talks remains unclear.

Zelensky and Trump agreed to begin working toward ending the war, according to Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's Presidential Office.

Zelensky said that he wants European partners to be involved in peace negotiations. Kyiv insists that no talks about Ukraine and ending of Russia's all-out war should be held without Ukraine.

‘Surrender & betrayal’ — US, EU officials condemn Trump, Hegseth’s comments on Ukraine peace negotiations
Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. said on Feb. 12 that “to prevent Putin from dining in Kyiv, we need to mobilize the bipartisan Congressional coalition standing with Ukraine.”
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.