US is Russia's 'main counterpart' in talks to end war, Kremlin says

Moscow believes that the U.S. is its "main counterpart" in negotiations to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Channel One on Feb. 13.

According to Peskov, Kyiv "will definitely take part in the negotiations in one way or another," but there will also be a "bilateral Russian-American track."

His statement came after Trump held separate calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 12, later claiming both leaders "want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the war with Russia/Ukraine."

Trump called Putin first, saying later that the two leaders agreed that negotiations to end the war in Ukraine will start "immediately."

Earlier on Feb. 13, Peskov claimed that Russia has started forming a group for talks with the U.S., including on the war with Ukraine.

Peskov also said that the two did not discuss the possible participation of Europe in the peace talks during their conversation.

"Probably, it will be up to the Europeans to talk to Washington to somehow secure their place," he added.

Trump also announced that he and Putin would hold their first in-person meeting in Saudi Arabia, though the extent of Ukraine's involvement in the talks remains unclear.

Zelensky and Trump agreed to begin working toward ending the war, according to Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's Presidential Office.

Zelensky said that he wants European partners to be involved in peace negotiations. Kyiv insists that no talks about Ukraine and ending of Russia's all-out war should be held without Ukraine.