US official: US deepening cooperation with Moldova amid potential threats from Russia

by Elsa Court and Dominic Culverwell April 11, 2024 11:48 AM 2 min read
U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price answers the questions of the press during the daily press briefing at the State Department in Washington D.C. on Jan. 9, 2023.
The U.S. is deepening cooperation with the Moldovan government amid potential threats from Russia to undermine its stability, Ned Price, deputy to the U.S. representative to the U.N., told a Kyiv Independent reporter on April 11.

Tensions between Moscow and Chisinau have been mounting since February 2022 amid fears that the war may spill into Moldova via Transnistria, a Moldovan territory occupied by Russian troops since the early 1990s.

Moldovan officials have repeatedly accused Russia of election interference and destabilization attempts.

"We are, of course, very attuned to any indications that Russia may be seeking to instill instability anywhere," Price told a Kyiv Independent reporter at the International Mayors Summit outside Chisinau.

"We are redoubling our cooperation with the Moldovan government and other governments in this region," supporting their ability to "spot any such activity on the part of the Russian government," Price said.

Russia has a "very well-rehearsed set of tactics that they have deployed most dramatically in Ukraine, but also in countries around this region and beyond," he said.

Principles of sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity are key, Price said, whether in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine "or the information wars that Russia is fueling across the world," something seen "very clearly in some ways in this region too."

The U.S. delivered military aid to Moldova in August 2023 to support the modernization of its army and is currently holding joint exercises with Moldovan and Romanian troops.

Ambassador: EU to provide lethal aid to Moldova
The European Union plans to provide lethal military aid to Moldova, EU Ambassador to Moldova Janis Mazeiks told reporters in Chisinau on April 10.
Authors: Elsa Court, Dominic Culverwell
10:59 AM

Popular poet Lazutkin named Defense Ministry spokesperson.

Born in Kyiv in 1978, Dmytro Lazutkin is a laureate of the Shevchenko National Prize, the country's highest award for works in culture and arts. While having background in multiple professions, he is best know for his work in poetry.
3:14 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck nine communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 28 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 10. At least 119 explosions were recorded.
12:43 AM

Russian ex-warlord asks to fight in Ukraine.

Russian nationalist Igor Girkin, who was convicted of extremism back in January, will ask to be sent to fight in Ukraine. Girkin, also known by his alias "Strelkov," is an ex-intelligence officer who played a pivotal role in Russia's aggression against Ukraine in 2014.
