Ambassador: EU to provide lethal aid to Moldova

by Elsa Court and Dominic Culverwell and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 10, 2024 1:15 PM 2 min read
Moldovan soldiers stand in front of armored transporters "Piranha" donated by the German government to the Moldovan Armed Forces on Nov. 15, 2023. (Elena Covalenco /AFP via Getty Images)
The European Union plans to provide lethal military aid to Moldova, EU Ambassador to Moldova Janis Mazeiks told reporters in Chisinau on April 10.

Moldova, like its neighbor Ukraine, is an EU candidate country. Tensions between Moscow and Chisinau have been mounting since February 2022 amid fears that the war may spill into Moldova via Transnistria, a Moldovan territory occupied by Russian troops since the early 1990s.

Speaking ahead of the International Mayor's Summit in Chisinau, Mazeiks said that EU military aid to Moldova has been helping Moldova reform its military for several years.

The European Peace Facility, first adopted in December 2021, provided Moldova with 7 million euros (now $7.6 million) to support its military's medical capabilities and de-mining.

The EU adopted another 40 million euros (now $43.4 million) in June 2022 to broaden the scope of this support, strengthening the Moldovan Armed Forces' logistics, cyber-defense, drone units, and command and control.    

This support effectively doubled Moldova's defense budget, according to Mazeiks.

"In the past, our support has been non-lethal equipment, so it has been about demining, about hospitals, about communications equipment, about vehicles, but this year there is a plan also to have the lethal components," Mazeiks said.

Moldova has also received bilateral military support from countries like Germany and the U.S. since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.  

Moldovan President Maia Sandu and French President Emmanuel Macron signed a bilateral defense deal in March, laying the groundwork for future military training, intelligence sharing, and increased defense consultation between the two countries.

Macron pledged France's "unwavering support" for Moldova in the face of the threat from Russia.

Moldovan border guards discover drone debris
Fragments of what appears to be a Russian Shahed-type attack drone have been found in Moldova, around 500 meters from the border with Ukraine, the Moldovan Border Police reported on April 4.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, Dominic Culverwell, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Most popular

News Feed

9:42 AM

EU preparing 14th sanctions package against Russia this spring.

"We have started preparing a 14th sanctions package, which should be adopted in spring," Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said at the "Standing with Ukraine: European Parliament's legacy for the sanctions regime" conference of the Socialists and Democrats parliamentary group in Brussels.
2:28 AM

Russia attacks 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck six communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 14 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 9. At least 50 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
1:45 AM

Defense committee concludes its review of mobilization bill.

The parliament's National Security and Defense Committee finished reviewing all the amendments to a mobilization bill and removed provisions on demobilization and rotation of military personnel, lawmaker Oleksii Honcharenko said on April 9.
MORE NEWS

