News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Air defense, Patriot air defense system, Patriot, Ukraine's air defense
US awards $4.5 billion contract to produce Patriot air defense missiles

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 29, 2024 7:14 PM 2 min read
A Patriot anti-aircraft missile system launcher stands at the air base on June 17, 2023, in Bavaria, Germany. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Army has signed a $4.5 billion contract with Lockheed Martin on June 28 to produce 870 Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) missiles, according to the U.S. Army's website.

The news comes after the U.S. announced in late June that it will prioritize deliveries of air defense missiles to Ukraine over orders from other countries, particularly Patriot and NASAMS missiles.

Established in 1995, Lockheed Martin is one of the leading American defense and aerospace companies. The company works closely with the U.S. Department of Defense and federal government agencies.

"This multiyear contract award for the PAC-3 MSE missile follows through on the army's commitment to stabilize and expand our production capability for this critical weapon system, which is vital to supporting the US Army and Joint Force, along with Ukraine and other allies around the world," said Douglas Bush, the army's assistant secretary for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology.

The PAC-3 MSE missiles are in "high demand," as they use "hit-to-kill" technology. This technology is more effective than blast-fragmentation, the U.S. Army said.

FT: Ukraine, US, Israel in talks to send up to 8 Patriot systems to Kyiv
The outlines of the deal, which is not yet finalized, have been discussed between ministers and senior officials of the three nations, unnamed sources told the Financial Times. It may include Patriot systems being sent from Israel to the U.S. and then to Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

The PAC-3 MSE missiles can intercept tactical ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles, as well as aircraft. The missiles' range of interception of air targets is 120 km (nearly 74.5 miles), and ballistic targets – 60 km (nearly 37 miles).

Kyiv received its first Patriot battery from the U.S. in the first half of 2023, and since then, the U.S.' most advanced air defense system has proved crucial in Ukraine's defenses.

Ukraine has been calling on its partners to provide additional air defenses as Russia intensifies its strikes against Ukrainian population centers and infrastructure.

Romania announced on June 20 that it would transfer a Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. Germany has also delivered two of its systems, and the third one is on its way.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:21 PM

'Tension rises' at border with Belarus, Minsk accuses Kyiv of deploying troops.

The Ukrainian Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation said in May that Russia may opt to conduct a new psychological operation aimed at "stirring up mass panic" in Ukraine. The plan was to force Kyiv to believe that Belarusian troops would join Russia's war against Ukraine, according to the center.
10:44 AM

Governor: Russian attacks kill 4, wound 6 in Donetsk Oblast.

Russia's recent attack on Niu-York comes as Moscow steps up its offensive on the nearby town of Toretsk. Russian troops have slowly advanced in the area and intensified their attacks against civilians remaining in what has long been a less intense sector of the front line.
6:23 PM
Video

Life in wartime Kyiv with blackouts

Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in recent months, leading to lengthy and almost daily interruptions in electricity supply all over Ukraine. In this video, the Kyiv Independent shows how Kyiv lives amid blackouts in the summertime.
