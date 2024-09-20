The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
US Congress nears deal on extending $6 billion in Ukraine aid before expiration, Reuters reports

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 20, 2024 11:56 AM 2 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, U.S., on June 18, 2024. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Congress and the Biden administration are close to an agreement on a one-year extension of $5.8 billion in military aid for Ukraine before it expires at the end of September, Reuters reported on Sept. 19, citing two undisclosed sources.

The U.S. administration requested Congress to extend the remaining sum in the presidential drawdown authority (PDA), a key tool for supplying Ukraine with arms from Pentagon stocks, to prevent it from expiring by the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.

Foreign military assistance is crucial for Kyiv as the all-out war with Russia stretches for two and half years, with Russian forces pushing hard in Ukraine's east.

There is bipartisan support in Congress to extend the PDA in a Continuing Resolution, a short-term emergency bill that U.S. lawmakers must pass within the next 11 days to avoid a government shutdown, Reuters wrote.

After the House of Representatives failed to pass a Republican-backed spending bill on Sept. 18 that did not include the PDA extension, the Democratic-led Senate said it would prepare a new bill to avert a shutdown.

The sources told Reuters that the Senate bill should include the prolongation of the Ukraine aid funds. It remains unclear whether Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, who delayed a $61 billion aid bill for Kyiv for months earlier this year, will support it.

The $61 billion assistance package was eventually passed in April, allocating some $7.8 billion to the PDA and allowing the release of a number of defense aid tranches since then.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that while he is grateful for Congress's decision, the aid is nevertheless trickling down too slowly as Ukraine cannot equip even "four out of the 14 brigades" the country is mustering.

This is evidenced by the fact that the majority of the $7.8 billion in PDA allocated for this fiscal year remains unused.

A congressional aid told the Kyiv Independent that the delays are connected to domestic U.S. stock constraints and a "constant flexibility issue with each withdrawal" in a situation where the U.S. adapts to Ukraine's needs.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry also said in a comment for the Kyiv Independent that there is a "lack of the necessary weapons in the Pentagon's warehouses."

Washington unveiled its latest aid package worth $250 million during a Ramstein group meeting on Sept. 6. It included anti-air missiles, artillery shells, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, HIMARS missiles, and other assistance.

US sense of urgency questioned as billions in Ukraine aid hangs in balance
News that $6 billion worth of outstanding U.S. military aid to Ukraine could expire by the end of September if Congress doesn’t take urgent action is unsettling some in Kyiv, where the painful memory of a larger package delay that led to battlefield losses remains fresh. Delivering the
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

10:06 PM

Bulgaria to ask EU to suspend egg imports from Ukraine.

"When the import of a certain type of product or commodity — vegetables, meat, eggs — reaches certain limits that the European Commission has outlined in advance, then we can activate the mechanism of banning their import. We are currently doing this in terms of eggs," Bulgarian Agriculture Minister Georgi Takhov said.
9:01 PM

Zelensky to meet Biden, Harris in White House on Sept. 26.

"The leaders will discuss the state of the war between Russia and Ukraine, including Ukraine’s strategic planning and U.S. support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
