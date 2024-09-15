The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Biden administration requests extension of nearly $6 billion military funding for Ukraine

by Sonya Bandouil September 15, 2024 6:23 AM 1 min read
Joe Biden seeks to extend the use of $5.8 billion for Ukraine until the end of the year. (Photo:REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has requested Congress to extend the authority of "presidential write-offs" for supplying weapons to Ukraine until 2025, so that the remaining $5.8 billion can be used beyond the fiscal year ending on September 30.

Under current rules, the funds will expire if not used by that deadline.

The Pentagon is working with Congress to ensure the extension, which would allow continued military aid to Ukraine.

If the extension isn't granted, the White House may announce a large aid package by October 1, but this approach could present logistical challenges, such as lack of available resources.

Additionally, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken recently announced over $700 million in aid to Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv.

The U.S. will provide $325 million to help repair Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which requires strengthening ahead of winter and expectations of a renewed campaign of Russian strikes.

The package also includes $290 million in humanitarian aid, which will support "millions of people in Ukraine and the surrounding region who have been forced to flee their homes," Blinken said.

ATACMS restrictions subject of ‘intense consultations’ between Ukraine and allies, Sullivan says
ATACMS restrictions are “the subject of intense consultation among allies and partners, and will be (discussed) between President (Biden) and President Zelensky,” U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Sonya Bandouil
