US ambassador urges support for Ukraine following latest Russian attacks

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink called for continued support for Ukraine after Russia launched its latest mass missile attack on Jan. 23.

In the early morning hours, Russian forces launched a series of missiles against Kyiv, Pavlohrad, and Kharkiv, killing at least six people and injuring dozens more, including children.

"Ukraine needs our continued support now to protect itself against these cruel attacks on civilians," Brink wrote on the social media platform X.

Marija Pejcinovic Buric, the secretary general of the Council of Europe, condemned the strikes as "yet another indiscriminate attack by Russia" against Ukrainian cities.

"These barbaric acts have to stop," she added.

Moscow began intensifying its attacks against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure as the temperatures dropped, echoing its strategy from last winter.

Western aid, namely advanced air defenses like Patriot systems, plays a crucial role in protecting Ukraine's skies. President Volodymyr Zelensky said last week that "good news" about air defenses will come soon.

In spite of that, worries about allied assistance grow as more than $100 billion in U.S. and EU aid remain stalled by domestic political infighting.