Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

US ambassador urges support for Ukraine following latest Russian attacks

by Martin Fornusek January 23, 2024 11:23 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian strikes against Kharkiv on Jan. 23, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink called for continued support for Ukraine after Russia launched its latest mass missile attack on Jan. 23.

In the early morning hours, Russian forces launched a series of missiles against Kyiv, Pavlohrad, and Kharkiv, killing at least six people and injuring dozens more, including children.

"Ukraine needs our continued support now to protect itself against these cruel attacks on civilians," Brink wrote on the social media platform X.

Marija Pejcinovic Buric, the secretary general of the Council of Europe, condemned the strikes as "yet another indiscriminate attack by Russia" against Ukrainian cities.

"These barbaric acts have to stop," she added.

Moscow began intensifying its attacks against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure as the temperatures dropped, echoing its strategy from last winter.

Western aid, namely advanced air defenses like Patriot systems, plays a crucial role in protecting Ukraine's skies. President Volodymyr Zelensky said last week that "good news" about air defenses will come soon.

In spite of that, worries about allied assistance grow as more than $100 billion in U.S. and EU aid remain stalled by domestic political infighting.

UPDATED: Russia launches missile strikes at Kyiv, other cities
Russia launched a series of missile strikes on Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, Kharkiv, and Pavlohrad in the early morning of Jan. 23, damaging civilian infrastructure, killing at least six people and injuring over 50, officials said.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
1:39 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 40 times on Jan. 22, firing at eight communities and causing over 180 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.