Zelensky: 'Good news' on air defense systems to come soon

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Kyiv is preparing to announce “good news” about air-defense systems during his evening address on Jan. 14.

Zelensky did not elaborate on the comment, likely alluding to Ukraine receiving more air defense systems in the near future.

The president also spoke about defense production in Ukraine, confirming agreements on the joint production of weapons and ammunition, including drones. He added that Ukraine is increasing its production of artillery ammunition every month.

“The first two weeks of this year have already given Ukraine strength and opportunities. There are new support packages for our soldiers,” Zelensky said.

The announcement comes days after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Kyiv on Jan. 12 and pledged a 2.5-billion-pound ($3.2 billion) military aid package.

The package includes air defense equipment, anti-tank weapons, long-range missiles, and training for Ukrainian soldiers, Sunak said. The U.K. government announced earlier that the tranche also consists of the "largest ever commitment of drones" to Ukraine.

The day before Sunak’s visit, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics also announced a new military aid package, including howitzers, drones, and munitions.