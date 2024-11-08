Skip to content
US allows deploying its military contractors to Ukraine, Reuters reports

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 8, 2024 9:21 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purpose. Ukrainian soldiers prepare the M777 artillery in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on 15 Aug., 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
The Biden administration allowed U.S. defense contractors to work in Ukraine to maintain and repair American-supplied weapons, Reuters reported on Nov. 8, citing unnamed U.S. officials.

The "small numbers" of contractors will not participate in combat operations and will be stationed in far from the front line, one of the sources told Reuters.

Such a move comes in the final months of Joe Biden's presidency before Donald Trump returns to the White House after the victory in the U.S. presidential election.

This policy would help the Ukrainian military maintain and repair weapons systems provided by Washington much more quickly.

Washington will also send Kyiv the full $6 billion military aid before Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, the Pentagon confirmed on Nov. 7. Politico reported that Biden was rushing to deliver the remaining funds by the end of his term out of fear that a Trump administration might halt weapons shipments to Kyiv.

Trump's electoral victory triggered fears that U.S. aid to Ukraine might soon draw to a close. His comments on Ukraine have emphasized speedy results over long-term support, and he has refrained from saying he wants Kyiv to prevail over Moscow.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said after a recent phone call with President-elect Trump that the two had agreed "to maintain close dialogue and strengthen our cooperation."

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine breaks air service agreement with Iran.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine's airspace has been closed to all flights due to the risk of Russian attacks. Once air service is restored, flights with Iran will not be resumed.
Elon Musk joined recent Zelensky-Trump call, Axios reports.

Elon Musk, who has extensive influence on American politics, reportedly was on the line during the recent conversation between President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, saying he would continue to support Ukraine through his Starlink satellites.
