Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
WATCH NOW
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Lloyd Austin, Ukraine, US assistance to Ukraine, Kyiv
Edit post

US Defense Secretary Austin arrives in Kyiv in surprise visit

by Martin Fornusek October 21, 2024 8:54 AM 2 min read
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon on April 12, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv on Oct. 21 as Ukraine hopes to secure further support ahead of the uncertain U.S. election, CNN reported.

Austin's visit comes only a few days after U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Berlin to meet the leaders of the U.K., Germany, and France to discuss continued support for Ukraine and Kyiv's five-step victory plan.

The U.S. defense chief is expected to meet his Ukrainian counterpart, Rustem Umerov, to discuss Ukraine's battlefield needs. The visit will also serve as a chance to "step back" and assess the U.S.-Ukrainian relationship over the course of the full-scale war, CNN reported.

Ukraine finds itself in an increasingly difficult position. Despite Washington's support, Russian forces keep grinding on in the country's east while Ukraine braces for fresh strikes against the energy grid with the coming winter.

The situation may soon deteriorate further as the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 5 can have a profound impact on Washington's support.

Former president and Republican nominee Donald Trump recently made critical comments toward Biden and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying they carry the blame for the outbreak of the full-scale war.

There are fears that if Trump beats his Democratic challenger, Vice President Kamala Harris, and returns to the White House, he might withdraw U.S. support for Ukraine and force the country toward painful concessions.

With US elections looming, Biden’s Berlin swan song was all talk, no action on Ukraine
Joe Biden’s likely last European visit as president was billed as a final chance before the upcoming U.S. presidential election to meet with key world leaders, solidify long-term support for Ukraine, and work towards ending Russia’s full-scale invasion launched over two and a half years ago. “Ukrai…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:32 AM  (Updated: )

Updated: Russian attack in Kharkiv injures 13.

The wounded include seven women aged 22 to 83 and five men aged 21 to 38, according to regional authorities. Some areas of the city lost electricity due to the attack.
4:57 AM

Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast's town kills 1, injures 11.

Russian forces launched an attack on Shostka, a town in Sumy Oblast, overnight on Oct. 19 using guided bombs and drones, regional authorities reported. One civilian was killed, and 11 others were injured in the attack, according to Mykola Noha, mayor of Shostka.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.