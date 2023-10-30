Update: Russian attack on Kherson kills 1, injures 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked from the east bank of the Dnipro River, killing an 85-year-old woman, and injuring three other people, Roman Mrochko, the head of the city's military administration, reported on Oct. 30.

According to Mrochko, the Russian army shelled the Central district of the city from the occupied left bank around midnight. High-rise buildings were reportedly damaged.

"One of the apartments caught fire as a result of the impact," Mrochko stated. "An 85-year-old woman died there. Another victim with burns and poisoning by combustion products was taken to the hospital."

Previously it was reported that the attack injured a 68-year-old man as well as a 34-year-old woman. The Kherson military administration later confirmed that in addition to these injuries, a woman was also killed.

Over the past few days, Russian forces launched similar attacks in Kherson which caused "destruction in the private sector." A Russian strike on central Kherson the evening of Oct. 27 injured seven residents and damaged or destroyed over a dozen houses.







