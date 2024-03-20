UPDATED: Russian attack on Kharkiv kills 3, injures 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched an attack against the northeastern city of Kharkiv on March 20, injuring at least five people, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported. Some three people were killed, according to the police.

"Two (victims) have been hospitalized, the rest are being examined by doctors," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel, reporting a large fire at the place where the Russian projectile hit.

"All relevant services and volunteers work on-site," the mayor said, noting that search operations for other potential victims are ongoing.

The mayor reported explosions in the city at around 1 p.m. local time.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, has been at the forefront of Russian strikes since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion. It came under several deadly attacks over the winter as Russia launched mass missile strikes against Ukraine.