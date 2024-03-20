Skip to content
UPDATED: Russian attack on Kharkiv kills 3, injures 5

by Martin Fornusek March 20, 2024 1:44 PM 1 min read
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Illustrative purposes only. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched an attack against the northeastern city of Kharkiv on March 20, injuring at least five people, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported. Some three people were killed, according to the police.

"Two (victims) have been hospitalized, the rest are being examined by doctors," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel, reporting a large fire at the place where the Russian projectile hit.

"All relevant services and volunteers work on-site," the mayor said, noting that search operations for other potential victims are ongoing.

The mayor reported explosions in the city at around 1 p.m. local time.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, has been at the forefront of Russian strikes since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion. It came under several deadly attacks over the winter as Russia launched mass missile strikes against Ukraine.

Ukraine war latest: Germany announces $540 million aid package for Kyiv; reports of fighting ongoing in Belgorod Oblast
Key developments on March 19: * Germany announces aid package for Ukraine worth $540 million * Anti-Kremlin militia claims fighting ongoing in Belgorod Oblast * Gunvor: Russia has lost 600,000 barrels of daily oil-refining capacity due to drone attacks * Shmyhal: Ukraine hopes to get enough she…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Umerov: Ukraine presents its plan for 2024 at Ramstein.

Kyiv presented its key allies a war plan for 2024 as more military assistance have been announced during the 20th Ramstein-format meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on March 19.
