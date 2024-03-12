Update: Russian attack near Kupiansk kills 1 civilian, injures 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on the village of Hlushkivka in Kharkiv Oblast killed one resident and injured three others, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on March 12.

The settlement in Kupiansk dictrict came under fire at about 1:40 p.m. local time.

Two 46-year-old men and a 38-year-old man were injured and one person was killed, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov's update.

Russian aircraft targeted the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast overnight on March 12, dropping a guided bomb on a residential area. No casualties were reported.

Due to its proximity to the border, Kharkiv Oblast and the regional capital have faced near-daily attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion.