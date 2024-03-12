Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kharkiv Oblast, Kupiansk, Russia, War, Ukraine
Edit post

Update: Russian attack near Kupiansk kills 1 civilian, injures 3

by Kateryna Denisova March 12, 2024 2:57 PM 1 min read
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast on 11-12 March, 2024. (Prosecutor General's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on the village of Hlushkivka in Kharkiv Oblast killed one resident and injured three others, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on March 12.

The settlement in Kupiansk dictrict came under fire at about 1:40 p.m. local time.

Two 46-year-old men and a 38-year-old man were injured and one person was killed, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov's update.

Russian aircraft targeted the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast overnight on March 12, dropping a guided bomb on a residential area. No casualties were reported.

Due to its proximity to the border, Kharkiv Oblast and the regional capital have faced near-daily attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion.

‘Who are they fighting, children?’ Family of 5 killed in devastating Russian attack on Kharkiv
Editor’s Note: This story contains descriptions of graphic scenes. Yuliia Solomko couldn’t fall asleep late on the night of Feb. 9. Kharkiv, her hometown, was under yet another heavy Russian attack. Worse, she could hear explosions coming from the neighborhood where her best friend and her family…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:33 PM

Russia claims it downed Ukrainian drones over 7 regions.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian air defense shot down two drones over Moscow Oblast, one over Leningrad Oblast, seven over Belgorod Oblast, 11 over Kursk Oblast, one over Bryansk Oblast, one over Tula Oblast, and two over Oryol Oblast.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.