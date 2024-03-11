Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast injure 4 civilians

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast during the afternoon injured four people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Telegram on March 11.

Kharkiv Oblast is bordered by both Russia to the north and the front line to the east. Civilians living in the region are killed and injured by Russian attacks on a near-daily basis.

A 70-year-old woman was injured in Vovchansk, a town some 60 kilometers northeast of Kharkiv and less than 10 kilometers from the border with Russia, Syniehubov said.

The town came under Russian fire at around 1:30 p.m. local time, damaging eight homes, according to Syniehubov.

The village of Hlushkivka in Kupiansk district also came under fire, injuring three civilian men, Syniehubov reported. All three were hospitalized.

The same afternoon, Russian forces targeted the village of Kutuzivka, located just outside of Kharkiv, with S-300 guided missiles, though no casaulties were reported. The village lies 25 kilometers from the Russian border.