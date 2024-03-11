Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Kharkiv Oblast, Civilian casualties, Kupiansk, Vovchansk
Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast injure 4 civilians

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 11, 2024 7:02 PM 1 min read
A Ukrainian flag hangs on a road sign damaged by shrapnel and bullets in the village of Kamenka in Kharkiv Oblast on April 24, 2023. (Eugene Hertnier/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast during the afternoon injured four people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Telegram on March 11.

Kharkiv Oblast is bordered by both Russia to the north and the front line to the east. Civilians living in the region are killed and injured by Russian attacks on a near-daily basis.  

A 70-year-old woman was injured in Vovchansk, a town some 60 kilometers northeast of Kharkiv and less than 10 kilometers from the border with Russia, Syniehubov said.

The town came under Russian fire at around 1:30 p.m. local time, damaging eight homes, according to Syniehubov.

The village of Hlushkivka in Kupiansk district also came under fire, injuring three civilian men, Syniehubov reported. All three were hospitalized.

The same afternoon, Russian forces targeted the village of Kutuzivka, located just outside of Kharkiv, with S-300 guided missiles, though no casaulties were reported. The village lies 25 kilometers from the Russian border.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:41 PM

Orban: Trump will stop funding Ukraine if elected.

Echoing previous comments by the former president about his plans to negotiate peace in Ukraine within 24 hours, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that former U.S. President Donald Trump would end the supply of weapons from the U.S., a move that he said would mark the end of the war.
3:54 AM

Russia shells 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on March 10, firing 32 times and causing at least 184 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
2:02 AM

Italian minister says he's against deploying Western troops in Ukraine.

The comments came after French President Emmanuel Macron recently said that Western military presence in Ukraine cannot be “ruled out” in the future. The U.S. and multiple European allies, as well as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, have distanced themselves from Macron’s statement.
