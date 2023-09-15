Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff confirms liberation of Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast

by Martin Fornusek September 15, 2023 8:28 AM 2 min read
Servicemen of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade practice assault actions in the trench on Sept. 7, 2023. (Photo: Dmytro Smolienko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has liberated Donetsk Oblast's village of Andriivka, located south of Bakhmut, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 15.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar announced the liberation of the settlement already on Sept. 14. However, the 3rd Assault Brigade fighting around Bakhmut denied the report, saying that the fighting continues in Klishchiivka and Andriivka, after which Maliar corrected her statement.

On the morning of Sept. 15, the deputy defense minister said again that Andriivka was liberated by Ukrainian forces over the course of fighting the previous day, referring to the report by the General Staff.

Later the same day, the 3rd Assault Brigade confirmed that the settlement had been retaken, adding that Ukrainian forces dealt a crushing blow to the Russian 72nd Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in the course of battle.

According to the 3rd Brigade's report, the Russian formation lost its chief of intelligence, three commanders, almost all of its infantry, including officers, and a significant amount of equipment.

"It was difficult and yesterday's situation changed very dynamically several times," Maliar explained the contradicting reports.

The General Staff said that Ukrainian forces liberated Andriivka and inflicted heavy losses on Russian troops as a part of offensive operations around the nearby Klishchiivka village, in which they have also achieved partial success.

Andriivka is a small settlement located around three kilometers south of the embattled Klishchiivka, and less than 10 kilometers south of occupied Bakhmut.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
