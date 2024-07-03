Death toll of Russia's June 28 attack on Dnipro rises to 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of a Russian attack against Dnipro on June 28 has risen to three, as rescuers found the body of another person in the rubble, Mayor Borys Filatov told Suspilne on July 3.

Russian troops carried out a missile attack on the city of Dnipro on June 28, damaging a nine-story building. At least 12 were wounded, the authorities reported.

Dnipro, Ukraine's fourth-largest city, has served as a key logistics and humanitarian hub during the full-scale war.

Russian forces have carried out a number of deadly attacks against the city and the surrounding region since 2022.

Most recently, Russia attacked Dnipro with missiles and drones on July 3, killing at least five people and injuring over 40, according to the latest information as of 3:30 p.m. local time.