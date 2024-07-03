Skip to content
Death toll of Russia's June 28 attack on Dnipro rises to 3

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 3, 2024 3:38 PM 1 min read
A firefighter puts out a fire in a destroyed apartment building after a Russian missile attack on June 28, 2024, in the city of Dnipro, Ukraine. (Denys Poliakov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
The death toll of a Russian attack against Dnipro on June 28 has risen to three, as rescuers found the body of another person in the rubble, Mayor Borys Filatov told Suspilne on July 3.

Russian troops carried out a missile attack on the city of Dnipro on June 28, damaging a nine-story building. At least 12 were wounded, the authorities reported.

Dnipro, Ukraine's fourth-largest city, has served as a key logistics and humanitarian hub during the full-scale war.

Russian forces have carried out a number of deadly attacks against the city and the surrounding region since 2022.

Most recently, Russia attacked Dnipro with missiles and drones on July 3, killing at least five people and injuring over 40, according to the latest information as of 3:30 p.m. local time.

The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:53 AM

Ukraine receives $2.2 billion from IMF.

"These funds will help finance critical budget expenditures, social benefits, and the salaries of doctors and teachers," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
5:38 AM

Putin arrives in Kazakhstan for Russia-China-led summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kazakhstan on July 3 for regional security and defense discussions, according to the Kremlin. He is also set to hold a series of bilateral meetings with leaders from China and Turkey.
