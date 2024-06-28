Skip to content
Russia hits nine-story residential building in downtown Dnipro, at least 3 injured

by Kateryna Denisova June 28, 2024 7:15 PM
The aftermath of Russia's missile attack on the city of Dnipro on June 28, 2024. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Russian troops carried out a missile attack on the city of Dnipro on June 28, damaging a nine-story building, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

At least three people were injured, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. He shared photos showing four destroyed floors.

"That is why we constantly remind all our partners: only sufficient quantity and quality of air defense systems, only sufficient determination of the world can stop Russian terror. We need these solutions, we need a reliable air shield for Ukraine," Zelensky said.

The aftermath of Russia's missile attack on the city of Dnipro on June 28, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
The aftermath of Russia's missile attack on the city of Dnipro on June 28, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
Author: Kateryna Denisova
6:23 PM
4:18 PM

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.