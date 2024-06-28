Russia hits nine-story residential building in downtown Dnipro, at least 3 injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Russian troops carried out a missile attack on the city of Dnipro on June 28, damaging a nine-story building, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

At least three people were injured, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. He shared photos showing four destroyed floors.



"That is why we constantly remind all our partners: only sufficient quantity and quality of air defense systems, only sufficient determination of the world can stop Russian terror. We need these solutions, we need a reliable air shield for Ukraine," Zelensky said.