Update: Death toll in Russia's May 3 attack on Kherson rises to 24

The death toll of the May 3 Russian attack on Kherson has climbed to 24 as an injured woman has died in the hospital, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on May 8.

"This morning, the heart of a 54-year-old woman, who was seriously injured during the Russian shelling of the city on May 3, stopped at the hospital," the Ukrainian official said on Telegram.

"For five days, doctors fought for the victim's life, but the injuries turned out to be too severe."

Russian troops massively shelled Kherson Oblast and the regional capital on May 3, injuring 48 civilians, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on the same day.

"A railway station and a crossing, a house, a hardware store, a grocery supermarket, a gas station — what unites these places? The bloody trail that Russia leaves with its shells, killing civilians in Kherson and Kherson Oblast," Zelensky wrote.

The city of Kherson and surrounding settlements have been under consistent Russian artillery fire since they were liberated in November, with Russian forces retreating to the east bank of the Dnipro River.