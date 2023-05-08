Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Update: Death toll in Russia's May 3 attack on Kherson rises to 24

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 8, 2023 1:06 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of the May 3 Russian attack on Kherson has climbed to 24 as an injured woman has died in the hospital, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on May 8.

"This morning, the heart of a 54-year-old woman, who was seriously injured during the Russian shelling of the city on May 3, stopped at the hospital," the Ukrainian official said on Telegram.

"For five days, doctors fought for the victim's life, but the injuries turned out to be too severe."

Russian troops massively shelled Kherson Oblast and the regional capital on May 3, injuring 48 civilians, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on the same day.

"A railway station and a crossing, a house, a hardware store, a grocery supermarket, a gas station — what unites these places? The bloody trail that Russia leaves with its shells, killing civilians in Kherson and Kherson Oblast," Zelensky wrote.

The city of Kherson and surrounding settlements have been under consistent Russian artillery fire since they were liberated in November, with Russian forces retreating to the east bank of the Dnipro River.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
