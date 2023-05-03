Update: 21 killed, 48 injured in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of the Russian May 3 mass shelling across Kherson Oblast and the regional capital reached 21 people as of 9 p.m. local time, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The attack also injured 48 people, Zelesnky said. All of the victims are civilians, according to him.

"A railway station and a crossing, a house, a hardware store, a grocery supermarket, a gas station — what unites these places? The bloody trail that Russia leaves with its shells, killing civilians in Kherson and Kherson Oblast," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Earlier in the day, the Prosecutor General's Office said Russian troops shelled civilian infrastructure in Kherson.

Interior Ministry reported that Russian forces shelled a supermarket in the regional capital at around 11 a.m. According to the ministry, the victims include both supermarket employees and customers.

A curfew will be imposed in Kherson from May 5 to 8, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

From 8:00 p.m. local time on May 5 to 6:00 a.m. on May 8, residents will be forbidden from going outside.

The city of Kherson and surrounding settlements have been under consistent Russian artillery fire since they were liberated in November, with Russian forces retreating to the east bank of the Dnipro River.

Kherson authorities are preparing to evacuate residents if the region comes under even more intense shelling.



