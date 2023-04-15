Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Update: 9 people killed, 21 injured in Russian missile strike on Sloviansk

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 15, 2023 11:11 AM 2 min read
A five-story apartment building was partially destroyed by the Russian missile strike on Sloviansk on April 14, 2023. Rescue operations are ongoing. (Photo: State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll in the April 14 Russian missile strike on Sloviansk has risen to nine, the State Emergency Service reported on April 15. Twenty-one people have also been reported injured.

According to the State Emergency Service, five people might still be under the rubble. Rescue operations are ongoing, and the casualty numbers may continue to rise.

Rescue workers are searching through 65 tons of building material destroyed by the missile strike, the State Emergency Service wrote.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko initially reported that one person had been killed and five injured after several strikes launched by Russian forces against Sloviansk.

On April 14, the Prosecutor General's Office reported that a two-year-old child rescued from under the rubble died in transport to the hospital.

The strikes targeted residential areas of Sloviansk, causing damage to high-rise apartment buildings, private homes, businesses, and cars.

According to preliminary data, Russian forces launched S-300 missiles at Sloviansk at 4 p.m. local time on April 14. The repurposed air defense missiles are known for their inaccuracy and have become Russia's weapon of choice for attacks on cities at short range.

Responding to the attack, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, "For every act of terrorism, there will be fair accountability. We will not leave any trace of Russia on our land. And we will not leave any enemy unpunished."

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
