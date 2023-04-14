Update: 2-year-old child among 8 killed, 21 injured in Russian missile strike on Sloviansk

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll in the April 14 Russian missile strike on Sloviansk has risen to eight, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on national television. Twenty one people have also been reported injured.

A two-year-old child rescued from under the rubble died in transport to the hospital, according to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Kyrylenko originally reported that one person had been killed and five injured after several strikes launched by Russian forces against Sloviansk.

The death toll later rose to five with 15 people reported injured, according to Kyrylenko.

The casualty numbers may continue to rise.

According to preliminary data, Russian forces launched S-300 missiles at Sloviansk at 4:00 p.m. local time. The repurposed air defense missiles are known for their inaccuracy and have become Russia's weapon of choice for attacks on cities at this range.

The strikes targeted residential areas of Sloviansk, causing damage to high-rise apartment buildings, private homes, businesses, and cars.

Responding to the attack, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, "For every act of terrorism, there will be fair accountability. We will not leave any trace of Russia on our land. And we will not leave any enemy unpunished."