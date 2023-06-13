Update: 6 killed in Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih

This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of people killed in Russia's June 13 missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's city of Kryvyi Rih has risen to six, reported Governor Serhii Lysak.

According to the updated information published by Lysak, 25 people are known to have been injured. The number of casualties might change as the rescue operation is ongoing.

Russian missiles hit a five-story residential building, an enterprise, and another undisclosed location in Kryvyi Rih overnight, the governor reported earlier. A transport facility, a rescue unit, and cars were also damaged in the attack.

According to the Air Force, Russian forces launched 14 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and up to four Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones. Ukraine's air defenses managed to destroy 11 missiles and one drone.

Some of the drones struck Kharkiv, damaging a warehouse, another building, and a car, said Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov. There were no casualties in the attack.