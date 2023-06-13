Air Force: Ukraine downs 11 Russian missiles, 1 drone overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s air defenses shot down 11 out of 14 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles fired by Russian forces overnight, the Air Force reported on June 13.

Russia also launched up to four Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones, one of which was destroyed by Ukraine’s military, according to the report.

Russian missiles hit the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, resulting in three civilians killed and 32 wounded, according to the regional governor.

A five-story residential building and several civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged in Kryvyi Rih, said Serhii Lysak.

Meanwhile, the drones struck Kharkiv, damaging a warehouse, another building, and a car, reported Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov. There were no casualties in the attack, according to the preliminary information.