Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
3 killed, over 30 injured in Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih

by Olena Goncharova June 13, 2023 8:12 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's missile attack on a five-story building in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Kryvyi Rih left at least three killed and 25 wounded, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported on June 13. According to Lysak, 19 out of 25 injured civilians have to be taken to the hospital.

Air raid alerts were activated all over Ukraine in the early hours on June 13.

Elsewhere in the city, seven people were injured during the same attack that targeted civilian infrastructure. Lysak warned that people might be still trapped under the rubble.

"More terrorist missiles, Russian killers continue their war against residential buildings, ordinary cities and people. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded," President Volodymyr Zelensky said following the attack, adding that the rescue operation in Kryvyi Rih - his hometown - continues.

"My condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones! Terrorists will never be forgiven, and they will be held accountable for every missile they launch," Zelensky concluded.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning update that Russian forces used fourteen X-101/555 cruise missiles, 10 of which were destroyed by Ukraine's air defense. Russia has also  launched four Iranian-made Shahed drones.

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
