3 killed, over 30 injured in Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih

Russia's missile attack on a five-story building in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Kryvyi Rih left at least three killed and 25 wounded, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported on June 13. According to Lysak, 19 out of 25 injured civilians have to be taken to the hospital.

Air raid alerts were activated all over Ukraine in the early hours on June 13.

Elsewhere in the city, seven people were injured during the same attack that targeted civilian infrastructure. Lysak warned that people might be still trapped under the rubble.

"More terrorist missiles, Russian killers continue their war against residential buildings, ordinary cities and people. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded," President Volodymyr Zelensky said following the attack, adding that the rescue operation in Kryvyi Rih - his hometown - continues.

"My condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones! Terrorists will never be forgiven, and they will be held accountable for every missile they launch," Zelensky concluded.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning update that Russian forces used fourteen X-101/555 cruise missiles, 10 of which were destroyed by Ukraine's air defense. Russia has also launched four Iranian-made Shahed drones.