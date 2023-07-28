Update: 9 injured in Russian missile strike on Dnipro

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least nine people are injured, including two children, in the Russian missile strike against Dnipro on July 28, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Russian forces launched Iskander missiles against an empty building of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and a residential building with no tenants, the city mayor said earlier.

Interior Minister Klymenko said earlier that at least five people were wounded "during the attack on a high-rise building" but did not specify whether they were inside the structure at the moment of the attack.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine clarified that the upper floors of the 12-story building were damaged, and a fire was put out in the second building.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, the residential building that sustained the hit was new and many of its flats were still unoccupied. The SBU building had been empty for some time, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing its sources.