Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Update: 3 killed in Russian attack on Novohrodivka as of Dec. 4

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 1, 2023 2:55 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Novohrodivka, Donetsk Oblast, on Nov. 30, 2023. (State Emergency Service/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This report initially incorrectly stated that the death toll of victims of the Novohrodivka missile strike had risen to four. Two bodies were found on Nov. 30, adding up to three people killed together with the body found on Dec. 4.

Two people were found dead on Nov. 30 in Donetsk Oblast's Novohrodivka as a result of a Russian overnight missile strike, and one more body was found on Dec. 4, acting Governor Ihor Moroz reported.

The number of casualties may increase as the rescue operation continues, according to the official.

Russian forces launched eight S-300 missiles on Ukraine overnight on Nov. 30, aiming six of them against Novohrodivka, Pokrovsk, and Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast's Pokrovsk district.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on that day that 10 people, including four children, were injured in the attack.

According to the State Emergency Service, five people were reported as wounded in Novohrodivka itself.

The three towns lie not far from the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:12 PM

Sweden to withdraw aid to Mali over stance toward Russia.

"When we cooperate with other countries, we also want those countries to cooperate with Sweden, but Mali's military junta instead turns to Russia and supports its full-scale war against Ukraine," said Johan Forssel, Swedish Minister for Foreign Trade and International Development Cooperation.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:48 AM

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 10 times.

Russian forces shelled five communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 4, firing 10 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.