Update: 3 killed in Russian attack on Novohrodivka as of Dec. 4

Editor's note: This report initially incorrectly stated that the death toll of victims of the Novohrodivka missile strike had risen to four. Two bodies were found on Nov. 30, adding up to three people killed together with the body found on Dec. 4.

Two people were found dead on Nov. 30 in Donetsk Oblast's Novohrodivka as a result of a Russian overnight missile strike, and one more body was found on Dec. 4, acting Governor Ihor Moroz reported.

The number of casualties may increase as the rescue operation continues, according to the official.

Russian forces launched eight S-300 missiles on Ukraine overnight on Nov. 30, aiming six of them against Novohrodivka, Pokrovsk, and Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast's Pokrovsk district.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on that day that 10 people, including four children, were injured in the attack.

According to the State Emergency Service, five people were reported as wounded in Novohrodivka itself.

The three towns lie not far from the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast.