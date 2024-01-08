Skip to content
Update: 4 killed, 45 injured in Russian missile attacks on Jan. 8

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 8, 2024 10:20 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in the early morning of Jan. 8. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian missile and drone attacks across Ukraine in the early morning of Jan. 8 killed four people and injured 45, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in the evening.

Earlier reports estimated the number of wounded to be at least 30.

Zelensky said the casualties were reported in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Russia launched a total of 59 missiles and drones at Ukraine overnight and in the morning, according to the Air Force. Ukraine's air defenses reportedly shot down 18 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles and eight Shahed drones.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko also gave an update on the Jan. 6 Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast that killed 11 people, including five children.

Klymenko said that search and rescue operations had concluded, and confirmed that the death toll stood at 11.

He added that five of the people killed had been identified, including a three-year-girl and her parents, aged 32 and 30.

The bodies of a 34-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were also identified.

Klymenko said that work to identify body fragments was still ongoing.

Russia unleashes morning airstrikes on Ukraine, killing 4, injuring over 30
Russian troops unleashed multiple cruise and ballistic missiles at Ukraine early on Jan. 8, killing four people and wounding over 30, Ukrainian authorities said. Casualties and damages to civilian infrastructure were reported in Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv oblasts.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
