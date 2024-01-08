Update: 4 killed, 45 injured in Russian missile attacks on Jan. 8

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian missile and drone attacks across Ukraine in the early morning of Jan. 8 killed four people and injured 45, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in the evening.

Earlier reports estimated the number of wounded to be at least 30.

Zelensky said the casualties were reported in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Russia launched a total of 59 missiles and drones at Ukraine overnight and in the morning, according to the Air Force. Ukraine's air defenses reportedly shot down 18 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles and eight Shahed drones.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko also gave an update on the Jan. 6 Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast that killed 11 people, including five children.

Klymenko said that search and rescue operations had concluded, and confirmed that the death toll stood at 11.

He added that five of the people killed had been identified, including a three-year-girl and her parents, aged 32 and 30.

The bodies of a 34-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were also identified.

Klymenko said that work to identify body fragments was still ongoing.