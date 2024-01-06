Skip to content
Governor: Russian missile strike on Donetsk Oblast kills 11, including 5 kids

by Alexander Khrebet January 6, 2024 6:33 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attack on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 6, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 6, killing 11 people, including five children, and injuring eight civilians, Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

The barrage of S-300 missiles hit the town of Pokrovsk and the Myrnohrad community, destroying at least six houses. The governor hasn't specified the number of missiles Russia used to target the area.

S-300s are Soviet missile systems designed for air defense. However, Russia has been using the repurposed S-300 to attack targets in Ukraine. Their key difference compared to other missiles is poor accuracy.

Pokrovsk lies some 40 kilometers from the eastern front line, close to the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The emergency services are on the scene, the governor said.

Following the attack, Filashkin said one person was rescued from the rubble.

Earlier in the day, Russian forces hit the Pivnichne community with two aerial bombs, killing one and injuring another civilian, the governor said in a separate Telegram post.

Pivnichne lies on the outskirts of Toretsk, a front-line town regularly suffering from Russian attacks.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
News Feed

4:23 PM

Media: Denmark to delay F-16 aircraft delivery to Ukraine.

In mid-August, Denmark pledged to provide Ukraine with 19 F-16s, with the first batch of six aircraft to be delivered by the end of 2023 and the rest by 2025 as part of the effort by allies to arm Ukraine to repel Russian air superiority.
10:47 AM

Belgian PM: EU needs to reform before further enlargement.

Speaking at a Brussels press conference together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said that the Belgian presidency would work on a negotiating framework for the entry of the two candidate countries.
10:01 AM

ISW: Russia may soon intensify attacks in Kharkiv Oblast.

The tempo of operations and configuration of Moscow's troops in the area does not, however, suggest a major offensive "along the entire Kupiansk-Lyman line, similar to the failed Russian offensive effort in northeastern Ukraine in winter-spring 2023," the Institute for the Study of War said.
9:03 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 363,870 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 363,870 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 6. This number includes 800 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
7:36 AM

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

A total of 52 explosions were recorded throughout the day. Russian troops fired at the border nine times, targeting the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Svesa, and Bilopillia.
4:04 AM

UN: Russia's war harms EU economy.

Hamid Rashid, the UN's Global Economic Monitoring Branch (GEMB) chief, said that due to Russia's war, the EU's economic prospects for 2024 were "quite gloomy."
2:48 AM

4 missiles shot down over occupied Crimea, Russia claims.

The ministry claimed that Ukraine launched four missiles at the Russian-occupied peninsula shortly after midnight local time, and that all targets were shot down. Earlier, residents reported hearing up to 10 explosions near the city of Yevpatoriia.
2:18 AM

Russia attacks Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces attacked the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast overnight on Jan. 5-6, striking an administrative building and causing fires, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.
