Governor: Russian missile strike on Donetsk Oblast kills 11, including 5 kids

Russian forces attacked Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 6, killing 11 people, including five children, and injuring eight civilians, Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

The barrage of S-300 missiles hit the town of Pokrovsk and the Myrnohrad community, destroying at least six houses. The governor hasn't specified the number of missiles Russia used to target the area.

S-300s are Soviet missile systems designed for air defense. However, Russia has been using the repurposed S-300 to attack targets in Ukraine. Their key difference compared to other missiles is poor accuracy.

Pokrovsk lies some 40 kilometers from the eastern front line, close to the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The emergency services are on the scene, the governor said.

Following the attack, Filashkin said one person was rescued from the rubble.

Earlier in the day, Russian forces hit the Pivnichne community with two aerial bombs, killing one and injuring another civilian, the governor said in a separate Telegram post.

Pivnichne lies on the outskirts of Toretsk, a front-line town regularly suffering from Russian attacks.