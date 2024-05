This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia struck the city of Kharkiv twice with aerial bombs on May 17, injuring at least five men, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

According to the governor, Russian forces targeted the Kholodnohirskyi district of the city.

No further details have been provided at the moment.