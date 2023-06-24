Russia launches missile strikes at Kyiv, injuring at least 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a missile attack at the capital overnight on June 24, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported, leaving at least two people injured, according to the latest information.

In total, Russia launched more than 20 missiles at Kyiv and the surrounding oblast in its eighth attack on the capital this month, said Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Missile debris shot down by the city's air defenses fell onto a 24-story apartment building in Kyiv's central Solomyanskyi district, causing a fire to break out on the 16th, 17th, and 18th floors, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Telegram.

At the time of publication, two people are known to have been injured. One was treated on the spot and the other is being hospitalized.

Explosions were also reported in the cities of Dnipro and Kharkiv overnight on June 24.







