Update: 2 Emergency Service workers killed in Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Two rescue workers from Ukraine's State Emergency Service were killed by Russian shelling on Nov. 15 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast while putting out a fire caused by earlier Russian missile attacks, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

The two men, identified by Ukraine's State Emergency Service as 31-year-old Vitalii Nakariakov and 34-year-old Serhii Dorohokuplia, immediately arrived on the scene of earlier missile attacks on the oblast in order to put out fires.

Russian shelling struck the site, killing Nakariakov and Dorohokuplia, as well as injuring three other rescue workers and four other civilians.

The Kyiv Independent has previously reported on Russia’s use of so-called "double-tap" strikes, in which there is an initial strike followed by a delayed second attack so that it can potentially wound or kill first responders.

There was no information provided about where exactly in the oblast the missiles hit.

Regional Governor Yurii Malashko reported earlier that three missiles struck residential areas of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Nov. 15, killing one man and injuring at least seven people.