Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Update: 2 Emergency Service workers killed in Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by Nate Ostiller November 15, 2023 4:12 PM 1 min read
Vitalii Nakariakov (L) and Serhii Dorohokuplia (R), two rescue workers from Ukraine's State Emergency Service killed by Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Nov. 15, 2023. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two rescue workers from Ukraine's State Emergency Service were killed by Russian shelling on Nov. 15 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast while putting out a fire caused by earlier Russian missile attacks, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

The two men, identified by Ukraine's State Emergency Service as 31-year-old Vitalii Nakariakov and 34-year-old Serhii Dorohokuplia, immediately arrived on the scene of earlier missile attacks on the oblast in order to put out fires.

Russian shelling struck the site, killing Nakariakov and Dorohokuplia, as well as injuring three other rescue workers and four other civilians.

The Kyiv Independent has previously reported on Russia’s use of so-called "double-tap" strikes, in which there is an initial strike followed by a delayed second attack so that it can potentially wound or kill first responders.

There was no information provided about where exactly in the oblast the missiles hit.

Regional Governor Yurii Malashko reported earlier that three missiles struck residential areas of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Nov. 15, killing one man and injuring at least seven people.

Ukraine war latest: Russia lost 4,000 soldiers on eastern front in 2 weeks, commander says
Key developments on Nov. 14: * Commander: Russia lost over 4,000 soldiers on eastern front over past 2 weeks * Prosecutor’s office identifies Russian soldiers who killed civilians, including well-known children’s writer * Germany’s Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with 25 Leopard 1 tanks * EU pro…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:55 AM

Zelensky arrives in Norway for unannounced visit.

The visit comes after several days of international travel for Zelensky, which has seen him visit Argentina to attend the inauguration of newly elected President Javier Milei and to Washington, where he met with President Joe Biden and top Congressional leaders.
10:13 AM

Media: Polish border crossing unblocked, transit resumes.

With the blockage cleared, trucks may resume transit through the border "without any difficulties," Polish police said. Local Polish authorities added that there is still a long line, and it may take as long as 32 hours to cross the border.
8:18 AM

Update: 53 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

A Russian missile attack against Kyiv during the early hours of Dec. 13 injured 53 people, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said via his official Telegram channel. At least 20 people were taken to the hospital, including two children.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:32 AM

Russian missile strike on Kyiv injures 45.

Russian missile attack during the early hours of Dec. 13 injured at least 45 individuals in the Dniprovskyi district of the city, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said via his official Telegram channel. Eighteen people were taken to the hospital, including two children.
4:11 AM

Russia attacks Odesa, injuring 2.

Russian forces launched a drone attack in Odesa during the evening on Dec. 12, injuring 2 civilians, the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine reported on Telegram.
8:04 PM
Video

Honoring Ukrainian soldiers killed by Russia's war.

Cemeteries all across Ukraine are filled with the country’s flags, marking the graves of fallen Ukrainian soldiers who took up arms to resist the Russian invasion and paid the ultimate price. Join us in honoring their courage and dedication.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.