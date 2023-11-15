Skip to content
At least 1 killed, 7 injured in Russian missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by Nate Ostiller November 15, 2023 2:32 PM 1 min read
The building of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast State (Military) Administration, Zaporizhzhia, south-eastern Ukraine. (Photo for illustrative purposes) (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Three Russian missiles struck residential areas in the morning of Nov. 15 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing one man and injuring at least seven, including two women, the regional Governor Yurii Malashko said.

The explosions damaged several houses, as well as cars and other buildings. The type of missiles used was still being clarified, Malashko said.

He also said that the number of casualties is what is currently known. The figure could rise as the extent of the damage is uncovered.

There was no information provided about where exactly in the oblast the missiles hit.

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast is regularly targeted by Russian attacks. Large swathes of it are still occupied by Russian forces, and the oblast was illegally annexed in September 2022 after sham referendums were staged.

Both the sham referendums and illegal annexations have been widely seen as illegitimate. Only five countries - Russia, Belarus, Syria, North Korea, and Nicaragua - voted against a UN resolution in October 2022 condemning the referendums and subsequent annexations.

Author: Nate Ostiller
