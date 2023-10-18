Update: 2 killed, 3 injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two people were killed and three injured after Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with missiles overnight on Oct. 18, Interior Ministry reported via its official Telegram channel.

At least three people are reported missing and rescue operation continues as of 7:40 a.m. local time, according to local authorities.

Zaporizhzhia was targeted six times from 1:30 until 1:48 a.m. local time, Governor Yurii Malashko said. A five-story building was damaged in the attack. First responders rescued a man trapped under the rubble and evacuated 50 residents.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast remains a frequent target of Russian attacks. On Oct. 7, Russian forces launched a cluster bomb attack on southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing a woman and wounding two people, according to the governor.

The village of Bilenke, located across the Dnipro River from Russian-occupied territories and about 40 kilometers south of Zaporizhzhia, came under the attack.