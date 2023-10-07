Governor: Russian cluster bomb attack kills 1, wounds 2 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a cluster bomb attack on southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing a woman and wounding two people, regional governor Yurii Malashko reported on Oct. 7.

At around 8 a.m., the Russians fired rockets containing cluster bombs using a multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), according to the governor, citing the preliminary data.

The village of Bilenke, located across the Dnipro River from Russian-occupied territories and about 40 kilometers south of Zaporizhzhia, came under the attack.

A house and outbuildings were damaged, according to Malashko.