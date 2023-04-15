Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Update: 11 people killed in Russian missile strike on Sloviansk

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 15, 2023 5:03 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The bodies of two more people have been found under the rubble of a five-story building in Sloviansk, bringing the total number of casualties of Russia's April 14 missile attack on the city to 11, Veronika Bakhal, a spokeswoman for the State Emergency Service,  told Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne.

Twenty-one people have also been reported injured there.

Russian forces launched S-300 missiles at Sloviansk — one of the few central hubs in Donetsk Oblast that remain under Ukrainian control — at 4 p.m. on April 14, hitting residential areas and causing damage to high-rise apartment buildings, private homes, businesses, and cars.

Earlier in the day, the State Emergency Service reported that five people might still be under the rubble. Rescue operations are ongoing, and the casualty numbers may continue to rise.

Rescue workers are searching through 65 tons of building material destroyed by the missile strike, the State Emergency Service wrote.

On April 14, the Prosecutor General's Office reported that a two-year-old child rescued from under the rubble died in transport to the hospital.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
