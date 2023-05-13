Russian attacks on Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv oblasts injure 8 civilians on May 13

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv oblasts on May 13, injuring eight civilians, including a child.

Russian forces shelled downtown Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast 15 times, injuring one civilian, President Volodymyr Zelensky's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak reported on May 13.

Two civilians were injured in Chornobaivka, a Kherson City northern suburb that hosts an inactive airfield, Daria Zarivna, a communication adviser to Yermak, reported.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Yurii Malashko reported in the morning of May 13 that Russian forces attacked the region 87 times, targeting two dozen of settlements, including Huliaipole, with artillery, drones, and airstrikes.

Huliaipole has been subjected to constant Russian shelling, as it stands only a few kilometers from Russian positions in the south. Around 1,000 people remain in the town, which used to have around 14,000 residents before Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported 88 Russian attacks in the region over May 12 with two civilians killed and four injured.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the region on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been shelling the liberated territories, resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Russian shelling of two communities in Kharkiv Oblast injured five civilians, including a 15-year-old boy, the regional Prosecutor’s Office reported on May 13.

On the morning of May 13, Russian forces attacked Khatnie in the Kupiansk community with artillery, injuring two women, one man, and a 15-year-old boy, according to the report.

Less than an hour later, a Russian attack on Ohirtseve village in the Chuhuiv community injured a 61-year-old civilian.

The Prosecutor’s Office is conducting an investigation into violations of the laws or customs of war.

The northeastern Kharkiv Oblast has been targeted by Russian attacks on a near daily basis due to its proximity to the Russian border.

Russia launched 21 Iranian-made Shahed drones across Ukraine overnight on May 13. Ukraine's Air Force downed 17 of them, while four kamikaze drones hit Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said.

The regional military administration reported on May 13 that 21 people were wounded in Russia's drone attack.